Adobe (ADBE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.28

Media headlines about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a news sentiment score of 1.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ADBE opened at $249.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe has a one year low of $165.68 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

