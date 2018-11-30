ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 572.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ADTRAN by 29.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,087 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $140.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

