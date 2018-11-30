Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) is one of 172 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advantage Oil & Gas to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors 1821 7739 11357 380 2.48

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million $73.31 million 9.75 Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors $9.80 billion $450.40 million 23.47

Advantage Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 3.32% 0.15% 0.11% Advantage Oil & Gas Competitors -3.46% 7.90% 5.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas peers beat Advantage Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

