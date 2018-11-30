Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) vs. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Head-To-Head Survey

Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Advanzeon Solutions alerts:

UnitedHealth Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Advanzeon Solutions does not pay a dividend. UnitedHealth Group pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Advanzeon Solutions has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UnitedHealth Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanzeon Solutions and UnitedHealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanzeon Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A UnitedHealth Group 0 1 20 0 2.95

UnitedHealth Group has a consensus price target of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given UnitedHealth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UnitedHealth Group is more favorable than Advanzeon Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanzeon Solutions and UnitedHealth Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group $201.16 billion 1.35 $10.56 billion $10.07 28.00

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanzeon Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advanzeon Solutions and UnitedHealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group 5.71% 23.62% 8.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Advanzeon Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Advanzeon Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanzeon Solutions

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. provides managed care services in the behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management fields in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's managed care operations include administrative service agreements, fee-for-service agreements, and capitation contracts. Its programs and services comprise integrated behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management services; management of prescription drugs on an at-risk basis; analytic services for medical and pharmacy claims; case management/utilization review services; administrative services management; preferred provider network development; management and physician advisor reviews; and overall care management services. The company also offers outpatient programs, such as counseling or therapy; intermediate care programs, such as intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization services; inpatient programs; and crisis intervention services through psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, other licensed healthcare professionals, psychiatric hospitals, general medical facilities, residential treatment centers, and other treatment facilities. It serves commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program health plans, as well as self-insured companies and unions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanzeon Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanzeon Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.