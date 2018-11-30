Advisory Research Inc. Sells 26,583 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

