AerCap Holdings (AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE AER opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. AerCap has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,594,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in AerCap by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AerCap by 64.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 152,874 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

