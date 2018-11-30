AerCap Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 289,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.63 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

