AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.39

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 14475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AEterna Zentaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

