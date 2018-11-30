Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $276.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

