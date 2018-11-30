Air Liquide (AI) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Air Liquide (EPA:AI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AI. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Air Liquide and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Air Liquide and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Air Liquide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.83 ($141.67).

Air Liquide has a twelve month low of €91.42 ($106.30) and a twelve month high of €111.60 ($129.77).

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

