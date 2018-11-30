AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $9,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,245 shares of company stock worth $21,304,426. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

