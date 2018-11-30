Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,064 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $99,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 869,058 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 796,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,868,000 after acquiring an additional 604,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,234,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,182,000 after acquiring an additional 549,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/alaska-air-group-inc-alk-shares-bought-by-diamond-hill-capital-management-inc.html.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.