Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $16.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

