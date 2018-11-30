Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 148.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $228.70 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.57 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

