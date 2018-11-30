Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$69.84 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$56.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

