Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of ATD.A stock opened at C$69.94 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$57.41 and a 1 year high of C$67.98.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

