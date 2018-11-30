Allegion (ALLE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

ALLE opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,563,000 after purchasing an additional 734,596 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,280,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

