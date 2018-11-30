Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Director Sells $24,887,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADS traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.36. The stock had a trading volume of 657,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,126. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $189.23 and a one year high of $278.33. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 10,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

