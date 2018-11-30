Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,726,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 292.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 63,623 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,538,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 189,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 832,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 68.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 136,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 139.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 464,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE ITUB opened at $9.34 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/alliancebernstein-l-p-acquires-new-stake-in-itau-unibanco-holding-sa-itub.html.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.