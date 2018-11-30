Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,108 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 49.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,982,000 after acquiring an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 20,276 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,832,342.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/alliancebernstein-l-p-grows-holdings-in-amerisourcebergen-corp-abc.html.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.