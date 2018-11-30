Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 52,151 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in NetApp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,962,000 after buying an additional 92,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 36.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 108,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $3,953,036.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,648 shares of company stock worth $7,605,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

