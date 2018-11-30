Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 229,873 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,569,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $97,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 656,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FCAU opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

