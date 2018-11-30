Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 572,827 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.68% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $91,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,656,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after buying an additional 6,875,852 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,025,000 after buying an additional 2,713,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,904,000 after buying an additional 2,890,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

