Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of Ryanair worth $73,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $80.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

