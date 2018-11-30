Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $79.90 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 551,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $79,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

