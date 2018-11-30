Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.04. Alliqua Biomedical shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1640 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alliqua Biomedical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 3.99% of Alliqua Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA)

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

