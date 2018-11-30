Allison Transmission (ALSN) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 119,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,245. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $13,562,849.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,724 shares of company stock worth $19,561,946 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.