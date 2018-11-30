AllSafe (ASAFE2) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $118,921.00 and $1,242.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004426 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 182.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,649,502 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

