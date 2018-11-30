Alphabet (GOOG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,088.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. $1 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

