Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,088.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

