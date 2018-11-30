Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,088.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $755.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

