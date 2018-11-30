Altaba Inc (AABA) Shares Sold by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP reduced its stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,099 shares during the period. Altaba makes up 7.5% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP’s holdings in Altaba were worth $61,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altaba by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Altaba by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,906,000 after buying an additional 6,143,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth $209,414,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altaba by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,747,000 after buying an additional 935,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altaba by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,029,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,595,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Altaba stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 125,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,007. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

