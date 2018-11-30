Alttex (ALTX) Tops One Day Volume of $34.00

Alttex (CURRENCY:ALTX) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Alttex token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alttex has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alttex has a total market cap of $0.00 and $34.00 worth of Alttex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.02376619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.75 or 0.08977328 BTC.

Alttex Token Profile

Alttex’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Alttex’s official Twitter account is @alttex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alttex’s official website is alttex.io.

Alttex Token Trading

Alttex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alttex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alttex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alttex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

