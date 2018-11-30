Alumasc Group (ALU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.20

News headlines about Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alumasc Group earned a news impact score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALU. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. Alumasc Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 22,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £29,854.90 ($39,010.71).

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

