AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,239. The company has a market cap of $621.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.23. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.86.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $188,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.