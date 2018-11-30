Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Amarin worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $11,389,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other Amarin news, insider John F. Thero sold 607,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $11,587,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,623,760 shares of company stock worth $46,399,759. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/amarin-co-plc-amrn-position-raised-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.