AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 1,596,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

