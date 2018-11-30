American Assets Trust (AAT) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 7708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Specifically, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $508,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $339,248.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,350 shares of company stock worth $3,861,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

