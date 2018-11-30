American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.53. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, President Michael K. Simonte purchased 15,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John May purchased 5,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,858.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134,825 shares of company stock worth $1,583,058 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,968. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

