American Century Companies Inc. Has $642,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,445 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 298.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 430,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 254,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,559.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/american-century-companies-inc-has-642000-position-in-armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.