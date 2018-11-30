American Century Companies Inc. Has $926,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.04 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

