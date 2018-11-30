American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,994 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 67.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $19.87 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 36.68, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/american-century-companies-inc-purchases-shares-of-23994-tpg-re-finance-trust-inc-trtx.html.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.