American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Allied Motion Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

