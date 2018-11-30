American International Group (AIG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American International Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted American International Group’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

