American International Group Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,631,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,137,835,000 after buying an additional 235,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,507,000 after buying an additional 1,316,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,069,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,669,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,278,000 after buying an additional 161,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

