American International Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $245.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

