American Software (AMSWA) PT Set at $12.00 by B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) received a $12.00 target price from research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). American Software had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $134,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

