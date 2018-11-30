American Software (AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 8,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $134,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Software by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

