American Water Works (AWK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have $103.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry. American Water Works continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure for 2018-2022 time period to improve its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company amid the rising interest environment is a headwind.”

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $92.48 on Monday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,672.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,906,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Water Works by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 542,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.