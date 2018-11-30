AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Lifted by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 13,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,946. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $1,987,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 20,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,832,342.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,187. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.87.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

